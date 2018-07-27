Cleaty Jeanette Trueblood

Vivian , LA – Cleaty Jeanette Trueblood, 77 of Vivian, La passed away on July 17, 2018. Graveside funeral services were held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Bill Treadway.

Cleaty was born in Greenville, Mississippi on January 20, 1941 to Floyd and Eula Odom. She lived in this area for 6 years moving here from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Arts Association in Shreveport and Ft. Worth, Texas. Cleaty was a mother to 3 children, an Engineer, a Chiropractor and an Artist. She loved to read and made her children read. Her children learned and prospered because of her. All of her children are believers in Jesus because of her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Tom and Don. She is survived by her 3 children, Ron Trueblood of Vivian, LA, Donna Trueblood of North Carolina, and Dr. David Trueblood and wife Elisa of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Temple of Ball, LA, and 4 grandchildren, Kathrine Ann, Dylan, Zoe and Andrew and one great grandchild, River.