Obituary – Clellice Lee “Peggy” Bailey

Clellice Lee “Peggy” Bailey

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Clellice H. ”Peggy” Bailey, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Eddie Anderson. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peggy was born in Plain Dealing, LA on October 3, 1925, and passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Her family and caring for her home were her priorities, but Jesus was her passion. Peggy was a faithful member of Waller Baptist Church, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her pastime, Peggy enjoyed reading, studying her bible, crocheting, embroidery, and making quilts. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Edd Loran Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl Kolb; parents, Alvin C. and Alma Maxwell Howell; sisters, Myrtice Cox and Joyce Pizzuto; and brothers, Bill, Bobby, and Conrad Howell.

She is survived by her children, Sandy Gilbert and husband Jerry, Terry Bailey and wife Loretta, Rodney Bailey and wife Deena, and T.J. Bailey-Updyke and husband Greg; grandchildren, Chris, Scott, Brian, and Casey Gilbert, Lauren Bailey Kaeser, Jessica Bailey Nuckols, and Tanner Bailey; sibling, J.C. Howell; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Casey, Chris, Brian, and Scott Gilbert, and Tanner Bailey, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

