HAUGHTON – Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Clifton Leo Johnson, Sr., 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Jeremy Pelt. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Clifton was the oldest of 14 children born to Leon J. and Lenna Adams Johnson. He was born on January 24, 1932, and passed away on the evening of January 23, 2017, just one day shy of his 85th birthday.

Clifton served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force and retired as MSgt. In 1965, he served as Crew Chief of the B-52 squadron that won the bombing competition in Strategic Air Command. He leaves behind a very proud family who respected and loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his son, Clifton L. Johnson, Jr.; sisters, Marie DeWitt and Dorothy Johnson; brothers, L.C., Lonnie, Charles, Jerry, and David Johnson; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory is wife of 65 years, Dorothy; sons, Michael Johnson and wife Lori, and Donald Johnson and wife Toni; daughter, Cindy Stewart and husband Bill; sisters, Lula Bell Suire and husband Uland, Eloise Litton and husband Danny, Jean Hostetter, and Earnestine Odom and husband Elton; brother, Marion Johnson and wife Shirley, and Billy Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica, David, Christy, Trey, jay, Chelsea, Renee, and Phillip; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Cheyenne, Zoey, Gracie, Kain, Ava, Jace, Remmington, Peighton, Isabella, and Asher.

Honoring Mr. Johnson as pallbearers are Ron Hayes, Otis Kimmons, Trey Johnson, David Johnson, Jay Johnson, Duane Allen, and the Barksdale AFB Honor Guard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Flowers, Dr. Tivakaran, Dr. Doug Rimmer, and Dr. San Pedro for the care they provided for Clifton. They would also like to thank the nursing staff of the 2nd and 4th floors, Willis Knighton Bossier, for all of their compassion and care.