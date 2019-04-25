Obituary – Clovis M. Crowe, Jr.

Clovis M. Crowe, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Clovis was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Clovis M. Crowe and Jessie Pitchford Crowe. He passed away April 22, 2019 in Bossier City.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother David R. Crowe.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Crowe Ames of Houston, Texas, and cousins, Gloria Tamura of Novoto, California, and Sandra Stinnett and Linda Harris of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and their families, as well as an extended family in Georgia. Clovis also leaves behind a large circle of friends who loved him very much.

He was a lifelong resident of Bossier City and graduated from Bossier High School and Louisiana Tech.

Clovis later worked in numerous positions in the restaurant business, sales industry, transportation sector, and in property management.

He loved to travel, venturing overseas to Europe and Canada, and he made numerous trips to Central America. He also loved to spend time in the company of his many friends and delighted in joining them in sailing and flying adventures, driving trips, or by simply enjoying the beauty of the lakes and rivers nearby.

His family appreciates the care of the Willis Knighton facilities and their staff and doctors, and also the assistance of his friends Rufus and Babs Knight, Bobby Misso, and Brenda Christian during his recent illnesses.

His life is a testament of love and to the power of true friendship.

Funeral service- Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home at 10 am Friday, April 26.