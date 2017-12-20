Clyde Strout

BOSSIER CITY, LA – A Celebration of Life for Clyde Strout will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home.

Clyde passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the age 90. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Amy. Left to cherish his memory are his children Kim Strout, Greg Strout, and Jan S. Gilbert; his daughter-in-law, Susan E. Strout; his grandchildren, Alex and Seth Strout; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Clyde was born on November 4, 1927 in Poland, Maine. He served his country for 31 years in the United States Air Force. Clyde became a Mason and after retirement it became his vocation, eventually earning the 33rd degree.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.