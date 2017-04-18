BOSSIER CITY – Clarence A. Deville, 84, was born on December 6, 1932 to Henry and Lula Deville and passed away peacefully on April 14, 2017. He was born and raised in Deville, LA and graduated from Buckeye High School. Clarence married the love of his life, Hattie Lucas Deville on December 20, 1953. He worked for the United States Air Force for 27 years. Clarence was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church and an active part of the finance committee. He was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of the Air Force Sergants Association.

Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Not only was he a great dad to us but a father figure to so many who loved him. The family would like to extend their special thanks to everyone at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for taking care of “Coupe”

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lula Deville; and 6 brothers and sisters.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Hattie Lucas Deville; son, Bill Deville and wife Beverly; daughter, Pamela Morrison and husband Robby; daughter, Nancie Deville Jones; grandson, Blake Morrison and wife Amber and sons, Ty, Cole, and Gage; grandson, Coby Morrison and wife Kristin and sons, Austin and Ian; granddaughter, Kylie Rahl and husband Brian; granddaughter, Jennasen Deville; granddaughter, Jennifer Jones; granddaughter, Stephanie Jones; grandson, Conner Jones; step-granddaughter, Jessica Amspoker; and sister, Lucille Scott and husband Fred.

Services for Clarence will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Karl Daigle of Christ the King officiating. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.