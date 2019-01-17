Obituary – CMSgt. (Ret) John Fraser Messier

CMSgt. (Ret) John Fraser Messier

Elm Grove, LA – CMSgt (Ret) John Fraser Messier, age 73, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on 13 January 2019.

John was born in Dumfries, Scotland on 7 July 1945. He served 30 years in the United States Air Force and while stationed overseas he met his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Betty) of 35 years.

John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty); his son, Joseph and wife Kat Messier; and his daughter, Cat Bess. He is also survived by a brother, Bruce and wife Linda Messier; sister, Dahlys Ehrlich; sister, Lisette Walker; and sister in law, Barbara and husband Mario Messier Villafuerte. Further survivors are his nephews, John an d wife Shanel Messier, Baron and wife Stormee Ehrlich, and Christopher Messier; his grandchildren, Mat, Steele and wife Elyssa, Roger, Kindall, Dakota; and one great granddaughter, Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anne Messier.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a veteran charity organization of your choice.