BOSSIER CITY – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Coach John Thompson will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with Father Karl Daigle presiding. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. A Rosary will follow the visitation.

John was born January 5, 1928 in Brusly, Louisiana and grew up in Waterproof, Louisiana. He passed away June 1, 2017.

John attended Waterproof High School. The football team won the state championship his junior year, the only year he played high school football. He graduated Valedictorian and received the American Legion Award. He attended Northwestern on a football scholarship where he was the second football player at Northwestern to letter all four years. After coaching a year, he was drafted in the Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. Later he earned his Masters in Education at the University of Arkansas, followed by his Plus 30.

John had a rewarding career as a coach and math teacher at Winnsboro, Lake Charles, Mansfield, Northwestern State University, Bossier High School, and Jesuit/Loyola College Prep. On the day of his last football game in 1966, the Mansfield mayor honored John by declaring John Thompson Day. He served on the Board of Directors for the LHSAA. John enjoyed his 51 years as an educator, whether on the football field, track and field, or classroom. This past year he was inducted into the Bossier High School Sports Hall of Fame.

John enjoyed playing tennis with his wife, Josie. He played in tennis tournaments up until his late seventies.

He was active in the Catholic Church, frequently attending daily Mass. He taught Catechism, was a Lay Eucharistic Minister at church, delivered communion to the hospital patients, and served as a lector. He was awarded the Diocesan Medal of Honor.

John’s favorite person in the whole world was his wife of almost 60 years, Josie. He treasured his time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Levi and Gertrude Thompson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Josie; His children Lana (Bryan) Wann, Veronica (Jeff) Loper, John (Kim) Thompson, and Allison (Greg) Hammond. He loved his grandchildren: Kelsi (Tyler) Arnold, Karli Thompson, Cosette and Connor Loper, Sydney Wann, Haley and Laci Thompson, and Teddie Hammond and great-grandchildren Journi, Quest, and Jack Arnold. He loved reminiscing with his siblings Mandart (Bernice) Thompson, Dona Mae James, Levi (Vonnie) Thompson, and Dee (Jerry) Boudreaux.

Pallbearers are Chuck Maroney, Deacon Mitchell, Richey Jackson, Billy Phipps, Rudy Hines, and Connor Loper.

Honorary Pallbearers: His former track and football players who had a special place in his heart.