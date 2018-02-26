Cpl. James Harris Joyner, Sr.

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Funeral services for James Harris Joyner, 94, will be held Tuesday, February 27 , 2018. Visitation with family will be from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA. Officiating will be Father Karl Daigle, Monsignor Carson Lacaze and Deacon Larry Mills. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery St. Vincent.

Mr. Joyner, a native of Natchitoches Parish LA, has resided in Shreveport-Bossier sense 1940. James attended Noble High School in Noble, La. He married Lorraine in 1947, and enjoyed 69 happy years of marriage. He served in the Marine Corps from 1942 until 1946, were he received the Purple Heart during the Asiatic Pacific Campaign.

James lived by the Marine Corps motto Semper Fidelis “Always Faithful”. He was a 50 year Gold member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen of Louisiana. As a practicing Catholic, he believed in doing more for others than himself.

Born on August 25, 1923 in Natchitoches Parish, LA, to Henry and Nelwyn Joyner.

James was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Nelwyn Joyner, his wife Lorraine Marie Joyner, brothers, Troy and Hubert Joyner, sisters, Rubye Joyner Cobb and Marguerite Joyner Mobley.

Survivors include, his daughter, Sharon Rae Joyner Barrett and husband, Wayne Barrett, two sons, James H. Joyner Jr. and Daniel W. Joyner and wife, Cindy Cardone Joyner, six grandchildren, Nicole Barrett Bryson, Crystal Joyner Taylor, Linsey Joyner Carter, Ginger Barrett Hope, James H. Joyner III and Jillian Joyner. Eight great grandchildren, Hali Brown, Barrett Bryson, Berkley Bryson, Dayton Hope, Autumn Hope, Talon Taylor, Jaxon Taylor, Blakely Carter.

James was known to his family and friends as “Papa”, he loved the time he spent with family and friends. He was a loving father and was always the first one to step forward to help anyone in need and expected nothing in return.

Pallbearer’s will be James H. Joyner III., Ted Bryson, Brian Hope, Tim Carlson, Mark Cardone and Herschel Cobb.