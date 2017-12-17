Save A Life

Craig A. Lincoln

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Craig A. Lincoln entered into rest on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 due to a sudden illness. He was a graduate of Bossier High School and worked in a career of mechanical & hydraulic sales. Craig had a passion for music and loved being with family.

A visitation for family & friends will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 4:30 to 7:00pm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharron Lincoln. Craig is survived by father, C.A. Lincoln and step mother Bobbie; brother, Barron Lincoln and wife Kris; sister, Jennie Hardesty and husband Kenneth; cousins, Edward Cottom and wife Brenda, Jason Cottom and wife Tanya, Debra Cottom, Germine Cottom, Landyn Wagner and a host of lifetime friends.

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org You may offer condolences and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR