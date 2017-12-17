Craig A. Lincoln

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Craig A. Lincoln entered into rest on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 due to a sudden illness. He was a graduate of Bossier High School and worked in a career of mechanical & hydraulic sales. Craig had a passion for music and loved being with family.

A visitation for family & friends will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 4:30 to 7:00pm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharron Lincoln. Craig is survived by father, C.A. Lincoln and step mother Bobbie; brother, Barron Lincoln and wife Kris; sister, Jennie Hardesty and husband Kenneth; cousins, Edward Cottom and wife Brenda, Jason Cottom and wife Tanya, Debra Cottom, Germine Cottom, Landyn Wagner and a host of lifetime friends.

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org You may offer condolences and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.