Obituary – Curtis Cook

Curtis Cook

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Curtis Cook will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends for visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Oma Cook; his wife of 69 years, Dot Cook; brothers, Robert Cook, Floyd Cook, J.B. Cook and D.M. “Sonny” Cook; sister, Nancy Autrey and a grandson, Steven Steelman.

Curtis is survived by his daughter, Diane Steelman and husband Tom; grandchildren, Chris Worrell and wife Cory, Janis Svensson and husband Johan and Brad Steelman; great grandchildren, Jacob Worrell, Alix Strickland and husband Camryn and Caleb Svensson and a great-great grandchild, Andi Strickland; sisters, Dorothy “Dot Whipple and Mary Lois Tripp. Curtis is also survived by his in-laws, Oma Jean Cook, Derril Silkwood (Pat), Rayburne Silkwood (Shirley), Alton Silkwood (Lynn), Randy Sibley and Vennie Arrington (Bill).

The family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living and Regional Hospice for the comfort they have given Mr. Cook; and his caregivers, Dorothy, Mary, Sarah, Pat and JoAnn for the exceptional assistance they provided.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com