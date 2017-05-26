BOSSIER CITY – Visitation for Dale Eugene Laughlin will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 9th, 2017 at Roseneath Funeral Home in Bossier City. On the following morning, Saturday June 10th at 9:30 a.m., a graveside remembrance will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport. Dale died peacefully on May 19th, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born on April 26, 1943, Dale grew up in Bossier and attended Bossier High School. He served honorably for four years in the U.S. Navy. He then returned to Louisiana to work in the oil and auto parts industries. His last work position was as a maintenance technician with ABC Lawn & Commercial Services in San Antonio, Texas. Dale’s spare time found him outdoors. He loved golf, fishing, and being in nature.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Shaw Laughlin and Dwight L. Laughlin, along with his brother Dwight “Bud” Laughlin and his sisters Patricia Ritter and Judy Laughlin. Dale is survived by his sisters Kathleen Martin, Ramona Pollock, and Lurline Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the San Antonio Veterans Hospital, which provided excellent care and comfort to Dale on the last steps of his great journey.

We will miss you Dale…