Obituary – Dale R. Murphy

Dale R. Murphy

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of MSgt. Dale Richard Murphy, USAF (Ret.) was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Evan Semanco officiating. Military honors followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends before the service, beginning at 1 p.m.

Dale was born on March 11, 1943 in Lennox, Calif. He graduated from Fredric High School in Fredric, WI, and then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.

He was stationed at Barksdale A.F.B. in 1972, where he was assigned to the 2nd Avionics Maintenance Squad (AMS), working primarily on B-52s. In 1984, after 23 years of service and attaining the rank of master sergeant, Dale retired from the military.

Marrying his lifelong love of sportsmanship – bass fishing, in particular – he trained as an outboard motor mechanic, working several years at Reeve’s Marina before opening his own shop, Murphy’s Outboard and Repair on Greenwood Road. Dale was a tournament bass angler and an honorary life member of the B.A.S.S. organization. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves.

Dale was preceded in death by parents, Delevan and Marjorie Murphy; son in law, Brett Crump; grandparents, Charles and Hattie Murphy and sister, Barbara Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Maria L. Murphy; daughters, Laura Murphy-Lenzini and wife Steph, Diana Murphy and Debra M. Crump; grandchildren, Katelyn Crump, Kyle Crump, and Emma Coles; sisters, Pat Murphy and Colleen Murphy, and dear family friends, Bill and Juliet Frisk and their children, Tristen, Isabella and Sophia. Dale would not want us to forget mentioning his beloved animal companions: dogs Boomer, Pepe, and Chewy, and cats Boo, Gus, Joey, and Sparky, his bottle-fed rescue kitten.

Dale’s family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff and physicians at Willis Knighton Bossier, Live Oak Health Center, Louisiana Northwest War Veterans Home, and Regional Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live Oak Health Center or the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com