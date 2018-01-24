Dalton Monroe Huddleston

Bossier City, LA – When two hearts are meant for each other no distance is so far, no time is so long and no other love can break them apart. Dalton Monroe Huddleston, joined his wife, Barbara, Saturday, January 20, 2018, after a separation of almost 17 years.

Never one to pass the opportunity to tell a story and never hesitant to embellish that story, Dalton lived life each day eager to make a memory that would become his next narrative. His early years were filled with tales of his family and three children, James Monroe, Dalton Ray, and Catherine Maria, and later years these stories grew to include fishing and camping with his six grandchildren and a garden that was able to produce enough for his ever-growing family.

He loved the creatures in nature and filled countless bird feeders and water vessels to provide for the wild creatures and was always eager to offer a lap or belly rub to a friendly pet. Anecdotes of the past 17 years often included Barbara’s cooking and their travels.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Davis Huddleston; son, Dalton Ray Huddleston; grandson, Darrin Ray Huddleston; parents, Charles Monroe and Patience Huddleston and nine brothers and sisters.

Dalton is survived by his children, James Monroe Huddleston and Catherine Huddleston Ward and husband Dale; daughter-in-law, Linda Huddleston; grandchildren, Marc Monroe Huddleston, Barbara Ward McGuire, Kendra Sue Ward McDougal, Vallery Huddleston Daughtry and Gina Huddleston Bergeron; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held for Dalton Monroe Huddleston, 91, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Father Joseph Martina officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at 12:00 p.m., prior to the service at Hill Crest.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Daughtry, Marc Huddleston, Robert Huddleston, Ray Huddleston, Chase Huddleston, Brad McGuire and Truby McDougal.

The family would like to extend their gratitude toward the staff at Cypress Point Nursing Home, Bossier City where he lived 3 years and was a favorite resident because of his willingness to laugh and easy-going personality. Condolences may be shared at: www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com