Dan E. Harper, 64, of Bossier City, Louisiana went to be with his Lord on Tuesday June 27, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3rd at Osborn Funeral Home. There will be a private family service at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Fusae Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathie Harper; father, Roy Harper; daughter, Laura Alvis and husband, David; son, Josh Harper and wife, Teresa; two special grandchildren, Ava and Emmery; and two sisters, Diann Weathers and Linda Hatchel and their families. He is also survived by many other close family members and friends.

Dan was affectionately known as Pops. He cared genuinely for each person he ever came in contact with and never hesitated to ask you how your day was or how the kids were doing. Dan’s legacy was one of kindness and love for his family. With his warm and friendly smile he touched many lives and helped us all to remember to be kind. He was always there to lend a hand and a true example of our God’s wonderful servant here on earth. He has two precious granddaughters that think he hung the moon and will be forever greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Volunteers of American Veteran Services, 360 Jordan, Shreveport, LA 71101.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the employees of Christus Schumpert and Crothall for their love and support over 39 years.