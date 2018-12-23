Obituary – Dana George

Dana George

Bossier City, LA – Dana Murray George, born in Bristol, TN to Murray J. George and Virginia Wright George.

Dana had 2 siblings, Jeanne G. Bourque (husband, Chris Bourque) and Wanda G. Bridges, (husband, H. Jeff Bridges).

Dana is survived by his sister Wanda; 2 nephews, Martin George and Gerald Adams, Jr; and 6 nieces: Denise Daugherty, Laura Melgar, Stacy Ricks, Ashley Bourque, Krystal Bourque, and Candace Angeron. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Donald L-J Angeron.

Dana was a simple man, growing up in New Orleans, LA and relocating to Bossier City, LA after Hurricane Katrina. He respected the Red, White and Blue of America and loved listening to Classic Rock ‘n Roll music.

He made friends easily and two of these friends, opened their hearts with love and compassion, as well as their home when he had none in the last months of his life.

Dana joined his family in heaven on November 14, 2018 and he will be sorely missed by all.

“Carry on my wayward son;

there’ll be peace when you are done…”

(credits) Kansas, 1976

Leftoverture