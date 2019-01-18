Obituary – Daniel A.“Danny” McCoy

Daniel A.“Danny” McCoy

Haughton, LA – Daniel A. (Danny) McCoy, 56, passed away suddenly on January 15, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1962 in Shreveport, LA.

Danny is preceded in death by his grandparents and his cousin, Mark Beckham. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becke; his son, Casey and wife Lacey; his pride and joy, grandson, Rhett; his parents Bob and Marjorie McCoy; sisters, Debby Coker and husband Galen, Melissa Huckaby and husband Russell; brother, David McCoy and girlfriend Shelly Peters; his uncle, Doyle Beckham; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Danny will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Friday evening, January 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Kirk Armitage, Rodney Oar, Joey Gauthreaux, Rick Morris, Scott English, and Buddy Caskey. Honorary pallbearers are the Free Masons and the Bossier City Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Shreveport.

You may offer condolences to the family, sign the on line guest book, and continue reading Danny’s biography by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.