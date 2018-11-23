Obituary – Daniel Culverhouse

Daniel Culverhouse

Benton, LA – Daniel Culverhouse was born 11-4-1928 and went to be with the Lord on 11-12-2018. A memorial service will be held Saturday November the 24th at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Benton, La with Brother Robert Beadle officiating .

He is survived by his wife Doris , brother L.C. Culverhouse and wife Dot, sister Amelia, two daughters Monica and Anne, three step children Sarah, Philip and Richard, eight grandchildren and a special one Suzanne.

Any memorial gifts please make to your choice or the church.