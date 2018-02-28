Daniel “Dan” McAvoy

Bossier City, LA – Life Celebration Services for Daniel McAvoy are scheduled for 11 AM, Friday, March 2, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Chaplain Dan Casey will officiate. The Family welcomes friends from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home the day of the service.

Branard and Lilie Honeycut McAvoy welcomed Daniel into this world on December 20, 1934 in the town of Clayton, GA. Mr. Mc-Avoy passed peacefully surrounded by his family on February 26, 2017 at the age of 83.

Preceding Dan in death are his parents, his sister Mattie Jo Dalby and his brothers Clemmy McAvoy and Ralph McAvoy. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Thames McAvoy; son David Alan McAvoy, Sr.; daughter, Ladan Boudreau; grandchildren David Alan McAvoy, Jr. and Zachary Neil Taylor (Juhree); and numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willis-Knighton Hospice for their compassionate care.