Obituary – Daniel L. Miller

Haughton, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Daniel Leon Miller was held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City with Dr. Randy Harper officiating.

Daniel was born to Lyle and Caroline Miller in North Platte, NE on January 15, 1959. He was a longtime resident of Haughton, LA since he transferred here with his job at Union Pacific Railroad. He was a doting grandfather that always carried around candy for the kids. He loved woodworking, leathercrafts and deer hunting. Dan enjoyed giving out gifts he made to others.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Pawless Miller and brother, Vincent Miller.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kelly Miller; sons, Tony Miller and wife Brook and Tyler Miller and wife Ashley; grandsons, John Luke Miller and Maddox Miller; granddaughters, Abigail Miller and Savannah Miller; father, Lyle LeRoy Miller and wife, Shirley; brothers, Dave Miller and Ron Miller and sisters, Debbie Ryan and Terri Miller as well as nieces, nephews and loved ones.

