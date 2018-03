Daniel Short

Bossier City, LA – Daniel Alan Short, age 49, of Bossier City LA passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018. He was born October 18, 1968, in Honolulu, HI to Jack W. Short, Jr and Margaret Shuster Short.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Jack W. Short, Jr. and a sister, Diana Short.

He is survived by his loving mother, Margaret Short ; sister Pamela Short; niece Grace Hernandez and special companion, his dog Daisy.

Private services will be held at a later date.