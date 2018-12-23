Obituary – Danny Allen Oglesby

Danny Allen Oglesby

Bossier City, LA – Danny Allen Oglesby was born to parents Aubrey and Ann Oglesby on September 22, 1960 at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. Danny passed away on December 13, 2018 from a chronic lung disease.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Richard, and his sister Marcie. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lorilee; two daughters, Christina Ann (Howard) Wells and Mary Beth S. Mosley; father and mother-in-law, Angus and Sue Strickland; brothers Jimmy, and Larry; sisters Betty, Sue, and Barbara; six grandchildren: Kaylee Ann McDuff; Cody Ebarb; and Ryder, Baylea, Aleah and Lana Wells.

Danny was a dedicated long distance driver for Fedex for over 20 years while earning “Safe Driver” awards plus other company accolades.

Danny enjoyed reading, good music, and spending time with his family, particularly on special occasions when he could be found in the kitchen cooking favorite “Chef ” foods and pitching in for “cleanups”. Danny had a special love for animals. He will be missed by Honey Rose, Annie, and, the most recently acquired, Sarah.

Thanks to Fedex Freight and friends, especially John Perry and Sam. Additional thanks to the HUB friends and others too numerous to mention.

For those who would like to do so, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis TN; SPCA, PO Box 2007, Milford NH 03055 or to the charity of choice.