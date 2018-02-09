Home Life Obituary – Darlas Atkinson LifeObituaries Obituary – Darlas Atkinson February 9, 2018 102 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Darlas Atkinson Haughton, LA – Darlas Atkinson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 5, 2018. She will always be remembered as a loving great-grandmother, grandmother and the best mother in the world. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituary – Gordon Caughman Obituary – Wanda Poole Smith Obituary – Clara Lee Strange STAY CONNECTED10,623FansLike3,483FollowersFollow