Obituary – David Brown

David Brown

Bossier City, LA – David Ray Brown was born August 31, 1938 in Bastrop, Louisiana to Myrtle Grace Brown and James Sim Brown. David was the second of seven children born to Myrtle and Sim. Sadly he passed away November 14, 2018 with his wife by his side.

As a young country boy, he met the love of his life while delivering ice to Betty Gordon’s house. They married May 27, 1959 and were married 59 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Grace Brown and James Sim Brown; sister Diane Sivils.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Jo; children Sarah Brown Hayes (Chris), Linda Brown Ziegler, Billy Ray Brown (Rhonda), Nancy Brown Brady (Bruce), Ronald Joe Brown (Lisa); 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, George Brown (Wanda); sisters Marie Richmond (Carl) , Betty Sue Morrow (Ralph), Dorothy Branch (Shirley), Pattie Harrell (Charles), numerous nieces, nephews.

Visitation was held at Boone Funeral Home on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. A Graveside service was held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Hodge, LA.

Pallbearers were Jordan Brown, Chad Hayes, Josh Brown, Scott Bennett, Bo Haney, Will Banks, Blake Haley, and David Hartsell.