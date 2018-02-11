David D. DeWolf

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of David Dwain DeWolf will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2018 officiated by Brother Billy Pierce. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., prior to service.

David was born Laurel, MS on January 7, 1963. He was a longtime Bossier resident and a graduate from Airline High School. His favorite things in life were music and guitars, the Dallas Cowboys, and playing with his grandchildren.

He now has the best seat in the house to watch the Cowboys play with his beautiful grandson, Jackson Dallas DeWolf.

David is survived by his mother, Tina DeWolf; father, Ernest DeWolf; brother, Darrin DeWolf; children, Nick DeWolf, Jeremy DeWolf, and Brittney Newsom and two beautiful granddaughters, Jaylee DeWolf and Aubrie DeWolf.

Pallbearers will be Nick DeWolf, Jeremy De-Wolf, Steve Pittman, Jim Fowler, Steve Cantu and Ronald Shows.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.