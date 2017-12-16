David D. Hollis, Jr.

HAUGHTON, LA – David Dalton Hollis, Jr. was born April 20, 1934 and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on December 12, 2017 at the age of 83.

David was born in Lillie, LA to Eva and David Dalton Hollis, Sr., who moved the family to Haughton. He attended Haughton High School, met Freda Hughes, started his family and went on to make a life in the automobile industry where he greatly impacted the people with whom he worked.

In 1981, he was appointed as the first President of the UAW when General Motors opened its doors in Shreveport. He went on to serve as president of Local 2166, the largest union in the Shreveport-Bossier area, for 13 years though his career as UAW president spanned 17 years. He loved sports, never missing a chance to root for his family members, local high school teams, and the Northwestern Demons, LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints.

He also enjoyed being outdoors where he spent much of his time working on his land, hunting and fishing. He had a great love of music and enjoyed listening to his grandson Josh, or bluegrass, blues and jazz with family and friends. He had an undeniable energy and was rarely seen sitting still. His strong and giving spirit made him a man that could be counted on to drop everything and help friends and family, as well as any person in need.

Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be John Haigler and Jerry Kennedy. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Prior to the service, the family is welcoming friends for a visitation that will begin at 1 pm.

Mr. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents Eva and Dalton Hollis; brothers: Jerry Hollis, Bobby Hollis and J.W. Hollis; one sister: Billie Ruth Reynolds Taylor; one son: Mike Hollis; and one grandson: Matt Hollis.

Left to cherish his memory are two sons: Steve Hollis and wife Terri and Ted Hollis and wife Stephanie; two daughters: Nancy Devers and husband Taylor and Candy Cash; one daughter-in-law Janice Hollis Abendroth and husband Tim; eleven grandchildren: Brian Hollis (Tiffany Schleif), Jason Doerner (Casey), Kara Lindsay (Tim), Amy Norcross (Jeff), Carla McWil-liams, Josh Hollis (Emily), Cassie Ennis (Kienen), Emily and Ethan Cash, Madeleine Hollis, Emma Hollis; twelve great grandchildren: Kaylee and Jaryn Lindsay, Ashley Hollis, Connor Norcross, Jade Graves, Matt Hollis, Preston Doerner, Addison Norcross, Brentlee and Bryce Linson, Kambri Ennis and Arthur Hollis; 2 brothers: Ricky Hollis and Sammy Hollis and wife Cathy; sister-in-law: Marcelle Hollis; former wife: Freda Hughes Hinze; and good friend: Ann Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Pete Reynolds, Tim Hollis, Tommy Hollis, Brian Hollis, Jason Doerner and Matt Hollis.

