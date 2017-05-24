BOSSIER CITY – Services celebrating the life of David E. Peery will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Durell Tuberville and Pastor Dennis Aaron officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park’s Field of Honor. The family will be receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. until service time in the chapel.

David was born on April 4, 1933 in San Benito, TX to Woodrow and Katherine Peery and passed away on May 22, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He served in the Army and was veteran of the Korean War. He attended Northwestern State College and graduated with a Bachelor and a Master’s Degree in Science. David was a 32nd Degree Mason and Past Monarch of the Mithra Grotto in 1977 and was a Cub Scout Leader. His career spanned over 31 years as a Laboratory Director for Willis Knighton Health System. He retired with a laboratory named in his honor.

David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sue Peery; children, Steve Peery, Debra Peery, Don Peery and Alan Peery and wife Carla; grandson, Steven Peery, Jr. and sisters, Kathy Grumbles and Linda Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Paul Sutherland, Mike Perser, Jessee Allen, Mike Whitler, Jeff Fielder and Mike Chandler. Honorary pallbearer will be Mr. James Elrod.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anil Chhabra and Dr. Pierre Blanchard for their outstanding care and compassion.