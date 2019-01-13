Obituary – David Lawrence Bedard

David Lawrence Bedard

David Lawrence Bedard passed away January 12, 2019, at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Gilmer, Texas on February 14, 1946, and resided in Shreveport for 38 years. He attended Northwestern State University where he was a first team member of the 1966-68 NAIA All-American Gymnastics Team. David was one of the first gymnasts in the country to execute a standing double back flip from the floor in competition. After graduating from Northwestern, David served in the United States Army from 1968-71 and in Vietnam from February 1969 – February 1970 in the First Air Cavalry Division as an Artillery Ballistic Meteorologist.

David earned his Doctorate in Education from Texas A&M Commerce in 1981. He was professor of Health and Exercise Science at Centenary College of Louisiana for 24 years and served as Athletic Director from 2000-2003. After retiring as Professor Emeritus, David wrote a book about his experiences in Vietnam, “I Remember Quan Loi,” which resonated with many Vietnam Veterans across the country who contacted David after reading his book. David served as President of the Lion’s Club of Bossier City for 2012-2013 and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a lifelong fan of his high school alma mater’s football team, the Gilmer Buckeyes.

David is survived by his wife of 47 years Carol Ann, daughter Emily Berg and husband Kenneth, daughter Julie Burns and husband Jamie, grandchildren Olivia and James David Burns and Kristoffer Berg, and brother James Arthur (Jimmy) Bedard and wife Brenda, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by parents Lawrence Joseph and Marjorie Mullinix Bedard.

Family visitation will take place in the Gathering Space at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 17, with a memorial Mass following at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery after the memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bedard, Kenneth Berg Jr., Jamie Burns, Chris Bedard, Tony Bedard, and Robert Fleming.

David will always be remembered for his lively sense of humor, his knowledge of nature and love of the outdoors, and his dedication to providing incredibly accurate weather reports to family and friends.