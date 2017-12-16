David Richard Moore

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Graveside services celebrating the life of David Richard Moore will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Officiating will be The Very Reverend Alston Johnson, Dean of St. Mark’s Cathedral. David’s family will hold a visitation for all family and friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at his daughter’s home located at 126 Centenary Circle, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104.

David Moore was born at his family’s home in the Loess Hills of Turin, Iowa on September 1, 1940. He passed away at age 77 surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

David grew up helping farm his family’s land in the Loess Hills where his respect for hard work and determination were born. Surviving polio as a small child he went on to graduate from Castana High School in Castana, Iowa. David preferred spending time learning many trade skills from the local blacksmith instead of sitting in a classroom. The skills he mastered as a young man, along with his natural engineering abilities, were valuable to him his entire life as he worked in various industries.

After high school David traveled across the country building radio towers, many of which are still in use to this day. On one of his many trips, he and his partner’s cable wires were struck by lightening causing David and his partner to fall over three hundred feet. David’s unstoppable attitude and determination led him to a full recovery.

David worked for Comet Industries in Kansas City, Missouri in the electronics division, which led him and his family to Shreveport, Louisiana where he became Director of Communications eventually becoming Vice President for Comet Industries in the rail products division.

After years of working for other companies, David and his wife Janice took a leap of faith and started their own company, Eagle Supply and Manufacturing, Inc., a railroad supply business. David engineered and built machines that revolutionized this fast growing industry and after ten years they sold their company to a Fortune 100 company.

If you ever had the pleasure of spending time with David you understood him to be a self-starter, determined, natural born leader that inspired those around him to be their very best.

David was a natural born shot, a talent that served him well on all of his hunting trips and skeet shooting outings with friends. He enjoyed hunting in New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas for elk, antelope and white-tailed deer.

He had a love for cars, the engineering behind them and restoring many over the years. It didn’t matter the make or model, he was intrigued by them all and expert on many. His sense of humor in the most trying times will live on through his children and grandchildren.

You could count on him to be the mischievous one in any group keeping us all on our toes. Mistaken on many occasions for a musician whose music he enjoyed, Kenny Rogers, David would graciously play along, take pictures and give autographs to complete strangers, even after telling them he was not the real Kenny Rogers.

David’s love for his family could be seen and felt by everyone that knew him. He took great pride in his children’s accomplishments as well as those of his grandchildren who brought unending joy to his life and who he shared many a story about growing up in Iowa with. His family and friends will treasure the many memories they have of him.

David was a Third Generation Master Mason and member of Haughton Masonic Lodge No. 95 and Shreveport Scottish Rite Body of Freemasonry.

David was preceded in death by his parents Richard Irwin Moore and Mildred Mae Riley Moore, and by his brother Kenneth Perry Moore. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Jo Smith Moore, his children Stacy Lee Moore, David Todd Moore, and wife Jennifer, Bryan Paul Moore, and wife Karry Songer Moore, and Ashley Nicole Moore Atkins and husband John B. Atkins III, eleven grandchildren, Salina Collison, Bree Collison, Blake Moore, Gabe Moore, Logan Moore, Daytona Nicole Moore, Tally Daiga Moore, Bristol Jean Moore, John Baxter Atkins IV, Andrew David Atkins and Caroline Elizabeth Atkins and seven great-grandchildren. His brothers Gary Dennis Moore, Daniel James Moore, John Wayne Moore and Mark Duane Moore also survive David.

Honoring David as pallbearers will be Andrew D. Atkins, John B. Atkins IV, Mike Carpenter, Dr. Judd H. Chidlow, George E. McGovern III, Kenny Wallace, Joe Walraven, and Tommy White. His family would like to also thank his many physicians especially, Drs. Germain Cassiere, Harold Ryan Bicknell, Jr., Royal Becker, Mike Sewell as well as the staff at Willis Knighton Bossier City.

David’s family is thankful for the kindness and support Willis Knighton Hospice, especially Tangela and Lucy, provided in his final days. His family owes sincere appreciation to his sitters Carllishia Mosely, Shenerrica Cook, Krenna Holmes and Dineasha Thompson for the loving care and compassion they gave David on a daily basis that allowed him to live in the comfort of his home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or the charity of the donor’s choice.