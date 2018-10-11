Obituary – David Ronald Crowe

David Ronald Crowe

Bossier City, LA – David Ronald Crowe, age 72, passed away October 7, 2018 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born to Jessie Pitchford Crowe and Clovis Crowe, Sr., and was a longtime resident of the area.

He attended Bossier High School and Northwestern State University. David later served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S. Juneau LPD-10.

He was employed with Cycle News Newspaper in Long Beach, California, and more recently in the gaming industry in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. David was full of life and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his brother Clovis Crowe of Bossier City, Louisiana, sister Margaret Crowe Ames of Houston, Texas, and by cousins Gloria Tamura of California and Sandra Stinnett and Linda Harris of North Carolina and their families, along with many other cousins and relatives in Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday October 12, 2018 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana.