David Ross Whittington

Benton, LA – Services for David Ross Whittington, 78, will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 19, 2018, at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Brad Franklin. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City, LA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Ross was born June 21, 1939, in Shreveport, LA to Elsie Leggett and I.W. Whittington, Jr. and passed away March 16, 2018 in Benton, LA. He was a farmer and owner operator of Southside Dirt Pit. Ross was a charter member of 7 Pines Hunting Club. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Clark Whittington of Benton, LA; sons, David Clark Whittington and Melina McClure of Rocky Mt., LA, Joel Gregory Whittington and wife Tracy of Bossier City, LA, and Douglas Heath Whittington and wife Rose of Benton, LA; sisters, Pat Whittington Brooks of Bossier City, LA, and Sandra Whittington Upshaw and husband Bill of Plain Dealing, LA; grandchildren, David Lee Whittington and wife Chasity, Andrea Lauren Whittington, Brian Clark Whittington, Morgan Whittington Goodwin and husband Jake, Alexander Heath Whittington and Macie Elaine Smith; Great-grandchildren, Angelina and Nolan Whittington, and Tristan Ross Whittington. He is also survived by his beloved Jack Russell Terriers, Jake and Jessie.

Honoring Ross as pallbearers will be nephew Matt Clark, John David Johnston, Mark Johnston, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Rhodes, and Wes Weaver. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of 7 Pines Hunting Club.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Benton United Methodist Church, 4615 Palmetto Rd., Benton, LA 71106, or Ninna’s Road to Rescue, Benton, LA, www.roadtorescuela.org.