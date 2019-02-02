Obituary – Deacon Charles Ray Player, Sr.

Deacon Charles Ray Player, Sr.

Benton, LA. – Celebration of life services for Deacon Charles Ray Player, Sr., will be 12 noon, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Greater New Zion B.C., 421 Oak Ridge Dr. Pastor Alvin L. Hopkins, officiating. Interment will follow at Benton Community Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Shiloh B.C., Benton, La.

Deacon Player entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2019 after a brief illness.

Special thanks to Overton Brooks Staff and Shiloh B.C. Family.

He is survived by his wife; Ola Mae Player, 2 sons, 5 daughters, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.