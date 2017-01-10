SHREVEPORT – For the love and blessings that she has given to us all, we celebrate and honor the life of Deborah Ellen Caskey Ball. She was born on November 30, 1959, in Boston, Massachusetts. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2017 after a long valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

She was married 28 years to her best friend and loving husband, Lance Edward Ball. She shared her life with her children, Dixie Leigh Ball and Christopher Scott Ball; father, Ray Caskey; brother, Buddy Caskey; sister, Sandy Caskey Kennemer, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who all adored her. Debbie will be put to rest next to her momma, Marie Caskey, who went to Heaven on March 14, 2014.

Debbie was a beloved Caddo Parish school teacher for 33 years where she taught adapted physical education. She was a cheerleader at Haughton High School, gymnast at LSU Baton Rouge, and a nationally ranked bodybuilder. Debbie’s positive energy was contagious as she was the life of every party. She was a strong-willed and devoted Christian with unwavering integrity who touched the lives of so many people.

Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 1 pm at Church at Red River of Shreveport where Debbie has been a long time member and much-loved door greeter. Interment will be held at Haughton Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family would like to express our immense gratitude for the abundance of prayers and support from her many friends and coworkers during her time of illness.