Debra Sue Breedlove

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Debra Sue Breedlove, 59, of Benton, LA were held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 4, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Coushatta, LA. Officiating was Dr. Nathan Davis assisted by Bro. Jonah Morrow. Interment followed in Springville Cemetery, Coushatta, LA. Visitation was held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the church under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA. Debra Sue was born January 18, 1958 in Shreveport, LA and passed away January 1, 2018 in Coushatta, LA. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. “George” Breedlove and her father, Huey Cloud. She is survived by her mother, Gertrude Cloud of Coushatta, LA; brothers and sistersin- law, and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Stephen Breedlove and Travis Watkins.

Pallbearers were: Stephen Breedlove, Bryon Breedlove, Brandon Breedlove, Evan Breedlove, Travis Watkins, and Lewis Sams. Honorary pallbearers will be Riverdale Academy Class of 1976 classmates.

The family is very grateful to Dr. Bill Borders, whom Debra Sue worked with for over twenty-five years. They would also like to express a special thanks to Dr. Royal Becker of Willis Knighton Bossier and Dr. Wyche Coleman of Christus Coushatta Health Care Center.