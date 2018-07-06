Delbert Ray Halbrook

Bossier City, LA – Delbert Ray Halbrook, 81, passed away on June 30, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Rev. Jeff Joyner. Visitation was held on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Miners Cemetery in Salem, MO.

Delbert was a native of Salem, MO and a resident of Bossier, LA for 45 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 27 years of service with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

After retirement, Delbert began a second career in the oil field as a District Manager with Geo Vann and ultimately retiring after 24 years as the field service manager with Halliburton.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying turkey hunting and bass fishing, and by far was the number one fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jeri Ann Halbrook Santangelo, his mother, Ruby Halbrook and father, Delbert Franklyn Halbrook. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Gail Halbrook; son, Kevin Jay Halbrook; sister, Charlsa May Halbrook Brooks; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of Promise Hospital, and a special heart felt thank you to Stephanie and Bobby Grantham for their support and guidance in our family’s time of sorrow.