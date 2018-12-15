Obituary – Delia Statham

Delia Statham

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Delia Statham, 90, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel in Haughton. Brother Gladney Hunt will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Delia was born in Coushatta, LA on September 1, 1928 and passed away on December 11, 2018 in Bossier City, LA.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharlet and Clara Lou and husband Danny; her sons, Melvin and wife Tammy, Bobby J. and wife Debbie and Jerry and wife Nancy; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Fletcher; husband of 71 years, J.W. Statham; siblings; John D. and William and son-inlaw, Don.

Pallbearers will be Delia’s grandsons.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone at Cypress Point Nursing Home.