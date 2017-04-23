BOSSIER CITY – Delmar “Bo” Linton Monroe, Jr., 74, was born on March 31, 1943 to Delmar L. Monroe, Sr. and Lois Marie Dodd and passed away peacefully on April 20, 2017. He was born in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Fair Park High School. Bo married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Cascio Monroe on February 28, 1976. He proudly served his country for 30 years in the United States Navy, retiring as E6. Bo was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

Bo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bo is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar L. Monroe, Sr. and Lois Marie Dodd; and sister, Alice Ann Monroe.

Bo is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Cascio Monroe; daughter, Ann Marie Phelps and husband John of Cleburne, Texas; son, William Monroe of Arlington, TX; son, Jimmy J. Monroe and wife Jennifer of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Brook Monroe of Bossier City, LA; granddaughter, Allyson Charriez and husband Michael; grandson, Jonathan Phelps and wife Ashleigh; granddaughter, Ashley Hasty and husband Shane; grandson, Noah Monroe; grandson, Daxton Monroe; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Elaine Nagel of Shreveport, LA; brother, William Charles Monroe and wife Jan of Dallas, TX; sister, Kathryn Marie Covington and husband Robert of Haughton, LA; special lifelong friend, James Talley; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Bo will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. J. Carson LaCaze of Cathedral of St. John Berchmans officiating. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Honoring Bo as pallbearers will be Erick Falting, Jeremy Bayles, Ryan Hill, Scott Maddox, Todd Maddox, and Zach Foster.