Delmar Hulon Wynn

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Mr. Delmar Hulon Wynn, age 73, will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Shiloh Cemetery, Springhill, LA, with Chaplain Barry Miller officiating under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Mr. Wynn was born on October 9, 1944 to Loy Lee and Myrtis Rae Blanton Wynn in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. Mr. Wynn was a long time employee of Bellevue Oilfield and retired from Bio-State Oil Company.

He is survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Leona Liggett; son, Timothy Hulon Wynn and wife, Tricia of Bossier City, LA; daughters, Marissa Tuberville and husband, Terry, Ronelle Ford and husband, Derek; seven grandchildren, Timmy Wynn, Emily Attaway and husband, Tucker, Riley Neyland, Bryson Ford, Marlon McCoy, Eileen Spivey, Hannah Spivey; three sisters, Alverne Vaughn, Jean Cockerham and husband, Ronald, Bonnie Hammett and husband, Charles; two brothers, Larry Wynn and wife, Lynette and Ronnie Wynn and wife, Pat; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wynn was preceded in death by father, Loy Lee Wynn, mother, Myrtis Rae Blanton Wynn and brother, Jerry Wynn.

