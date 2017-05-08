Funeral Services for Delores (Dee) Ann Morris, 82, will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Airline Dr. in Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Chaplain Al VanDyke. Visitation will be just prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery.

Dee was born May 12, 1934 in Clyde, KS and passed away on May 3, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. She retired as a PBX Operator from Bossier Medical Center after 26 years of service and dedicated the rest of her life to loving her family. Her hobbies included reading, music, and painting.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Lefort and Lou Lefort; her ex-husband, Paul N. Morris and her sister, Marylou Thelander.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dana Tarrant (wife of Clyde, deceased); son, Michael Morris; grandchildren, Robin Enkey and husband, Eric, great-granddaughter, Lydia Enkey; Daniel Morris, and Samantha Morris. Dee is also survived by her sisters, Roberta McGrew and husband, George, Mona Prater (husband, Theodore (Ted) Prater, deceased), and her brother, Butch Lefort and wife, Lena. She will fondly be remembered by her many nieces and nephews as a loving Aunt.

The family suggests memorials be made to the COPDFoundation.org.