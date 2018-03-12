Diana Gayle Whittington Miller

Bossier City, LA – Ms. Diana Whittington Miller, 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at home after a lengthy illness. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, LA. Officiating was Jon Cody Whittington.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Whittington and Norma Krake. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Megan Cline; son, Mike Miller and wife, Jamie; Jason Huster whom she loved like a son; grandchildren, Peyton Miller, Kynner Miller, Waylon Miller, Lennon Fieldson, Terran Fieldson, Maitlyn Mizzell and Sherri Lynn Cline; great-grandchildren, Maci Lynn Cline, Zane Michael Fieldson, Gabrial Franks, Kyler Ford and John Jones, Jr. She is also survived by her sisters, Joann Vergo and husband, Carl, Clarissa Disney and husband, Tom and Linda Long; brothers, Joe Whittington and Don Krake; niece, Saundra Lynn Vergo, Carrie Smith, Jennifer Arneson; and nephews, Joe Whittington, III, Jon Cody Whittington and Ron Disney.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to family and friends, especially to Joann Vergo and Joe Whittington for the time they have invested in Gayle’s care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or charity of donor’s choice.