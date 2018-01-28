Dinah Lea DeFatta

Elm Grove, LA – A memorial honoring the life of Dinah DeFatta from Elm Grove, 78, will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 1:00 on Friday February 2nd. She was born on September 9th, 1939 in Shreveport and passed away on January 25th 2018.

She was married to Joe P. DeFatta for 44 years until his death. They raised 3 sons, Steve, Mark and Jeffrey in Shreveport. She was the only female in a house full of men, her husband and their 3 sons. Being the only female in the house required her to be a special person. She definitely had to learn how to roll with the punches and she absolutely did that. She might walk in the house to find someone cleaning fish on her kitchen counter tops or find her husband and 3 boys using her clothes basket as a bird trap in the back yard. Whatever it was, she would adjust.

She was a huge sports fan. Watching all her boys playing football, basketball and baseball. She also loved to watch the LSU Tigers (any sport) or the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But her biggest sporting love was the Houston Astros. She became a fan in the mid ‘60’s when she lived in Houston for a year. She followed them from then on. Watching every game she could. She lived to see them finally win the World Series this year. She actually said during the summer, as they made their run, I hope they do it this year. It may be my last chance to see them win it all. And they did win it all.

If you knew her, you knew she loved animals. She had many pets through the years. She loved them all, dogs and cats. Too many to list their names, but she currently had a cat named Maggie. They all filled her with happiness. She passed this love for animals onto her boys. In the later years she enjoyed sitting in front of her window watching the birds, squirrels, raccoons and occasionally deer.

She was a fighter. She beat typhoid fever when she was 4 years old. She also beat cancer 3 times. This time she couldn’t win the fight, but she still was able to make her own choices and do things on her own terms. At the end she was able to spend time with her 3 boys and daughter-in-law. She told us she would miss us all, but was excited and looking forward to what was ahead. She was ready to be with her Lord and family that had left before her. She was at peace.

We will think of her often and it will be with a smile knowing how pleased she was with what was ahead. We will miss her. She was a very special lady!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe P. DeFatta. She was also preceded by her parents, Rudolph and Lillie Lea and step mother Beatrice Lea, her brother Dolph Lea and brother-in-law Vincent DeFatta.

She is survived by her 3 sons and a daughter-in-law, Steve, Mark and Teri and Jeffrey.

Also a sister Ann O’Brien, twin brothers Jim and John Lea and their spouses Laura and Patty. Two brothers-in-law Sam DeFatta and Nick DeFatta and his wife Vonell and another sister-in-law Betty DeFatta. There are also many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the nursing staff at Aimee Hospice Facility and Dr. Jani and Dr. Howard at the Willis Knighton Pierremont Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal foundation of your choice. That is what she wanted.