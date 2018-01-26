Dolores “Dee” Hutchison

Bossier City, LA – Dolores “Dee” Hutchison was born December 2, 1932 in Joliet, Illinois, to Albert and Esther Wuchte and passed away in Austin, Texas on January 21, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

On June 5, 1954, she married the love of her life, Ron Hutchison. Ron became an Air Force fighter pilot, thus beginning their travels around the world. Dee was a homemaker and mother of four children. They moved from Texas to France, England, Arizona, Nebraska, Spain and finally Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana, arriving in 1971. After retirement from the Air Force in 1975, they made Bossier City their home. After her children were raised, and starting families of their own, Dee joined the work force, following Ron into the real estate business as a receptionist/secretary. She remained in that line of work until her battle with cancer began in November, 2015. She was not ready to retire. Dee loved her work family at Diamond Realty. She did not give into cancer, and over the past two years was able to witness the birth of three more great grandchildren, the wedding of her oldest granddaughter, and had many more travels.

Dee is preceded into heaven by her husband, Ron; her grandson, Trey; and 3 of her 12 siblings. Dee is survived by her children: Mark (Wendy) of Bossier City, Gary (Tracie) of Mansfield, TX, Rhonda (Sherry) of Lake Claiborne, LA, and Matt (Kelly) of Hays, KS. Her grandchildren: Luke (Britney), Wendy, Chase, Chelsy (Charlie), Chandler, Chad, Hayden, Mattie, Palmer, Aaron, and Shea. Her great grandchildren: Brody, Jake, Hannah, Kaden, Amari and Harper. We are especially grateful for Shirley Gersh, her devoted sister, companion, and caregiver.

Memorial Services for Dee Hutchison will be held at First Baptist Bossier, Faith Chapel, on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shreveport/Bossier Rescue Mission.