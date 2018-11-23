Obituary – Don M. Roark, Sr.

Don M. Roark, Sr.

Bossier City, LA – On Sunday, November 18, 2018, surrounded by family and friends after a long and hard-fought battle with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, the gates of heaven were opened for Don M. Roark, Sr.

All who knew Don knew the great love he had for Jesus and the joy he took in sharing his faith to all that he met. We all take comfort in knowing he has indeed seen the One he loved above all, face to face. What a tremendous homecoming celebration he has received.

Visitation was held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Open Range Fellowship Church in Greenwood, LA.

Officiating was friend and pastor, Dennis W. Aaron. Pallbearers were The Patriot Guard Riders. Burial will be at the NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Patriot Guard Riders, 189 CR 3525, Joaquin, TX 75954 or to Open Range Fellowship Church, Greenwood, LA. The full obituary can be read at www.rose-neath.com