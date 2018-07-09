Donald “Don”W. Kennedy

Bossier City, LA – Donald “Don” W. Kennedy went to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 85, on Friday, July 6, 2018, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 10, 2018, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., and a graveside service to follow at Rose-Neath Memorial Park, Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, LA. Officiating services will be Senior Minister, Rev. Thomas Patton of Cypress Baptist Church.

Don was born on January 11, 1933, in Caddo, OK to Buford and Lurs Kennedy. The family moved from Caddo when Don was age 8 to Shreveport, LA. Don was a graduate of the class of 1950 at Fair Park High School, where he married his High School sweetheart, wife Rose of 67 years.

Don had a long and successful career as a builder and developer in the Shreveport area as well as operations in Huntsville, AL. After retiring from the building business, opportunities took Don to the Oil and Overseas Banking which he retired from in 2003, to enjoy family he so loved.

Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Buford and Lurs Kennedy; and sister, Claudette Evans. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalyn “Rose” Kennedy; daughter, Debra McGaha of Bossier City; son, Douglas Kennedy and wife Dawn of Decatur, AL; brother, Kenneth Kennedy and wife Catherine of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Natalie Bomar and husband Jeff of Shreveport, LA, Hannah and Taylor Kennedy of Decatur, AL, Madison Camp of Arab, Al; and great-grandchildren.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeff Boman, Grayson Boman, Mark Smith, Ken Bazzell, and Kevin Jones.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Benton-Bossier Rescue Fire for their tireless efforts over the past year and Southern Care Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of their choice.