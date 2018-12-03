Obituary – Donald L. Wise

Donald L. Wise

Bossier City, LA – Donald “Don” Wise, age 73, was born October 23, 1945 in Pleasant Hill, LA and passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours on November 28, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

Donald was a successful builder and developer in the Shreveport-Bossier area for over 40 years. He had a zest for racing, both driving in NHRA races and building/managing Boothill Speedway for many years.

He loved fishing and being on the lake. He fully enjoyed spending time with his family and numerous friends, and has always been described as a generous and loyal soul. He was a great man who lived a great life and will sorely be missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna and O.L. “Red” Wise and his brothers, Doyle and Albert Wise. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Taylor Wise and her grandsons, Wade and Jacob Taylor; his three children, Jenny Wise of Denver, CO, Jeff Wise of Shreveport, LA, and Natalie Wise Vigdal and her husband Mark Vigdal of Dallas, TX; his five grandchildren, Bryan Wise, Cherish Moore and “his girls,” Madison, Avery and Amelia Vigdal; his great-grandson, Aiden Wise; his sister, Glenda Wise; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Donald’s life was held at Lakeview Baptist Church, 4520 Tacoma Blvd. in Shreveport, LA on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation was held with the family prior to the celebration in the Fellowship Hall at Lakeview at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Donald’s name to his favorite charity, St. Jud! e’s Children’s Research Hospital.