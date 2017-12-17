Donald Ray Bruce

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Born March 20, 1938, in Vivian, LA, passed away December 2, 2017, at his home in Bossier City, LA after a lengthy illness.

Don proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged after four years. He was also a retired Deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff ’s Office with over 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Helen Bruce of Vivian, his sister Mary Lee Derrough of Shreveport, and his son Clint Bruce of Shreveport.

Don is survived by his wife, Julee, daughter, Cheryl Williamson, and husband, Mike, of Houston, Texas, son, Wesley, of Mississippi and his sister Jean Smith of Hillsboro, Oregon.

He is also survived by his two step children he loved as his own, Lane Tuggle of Bossier City, and Shannon Tuggle Zachary of Homer, LA, along with numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

There will not be a service as per his request.

Any donations in Don’s honor may be made to St. Jude.