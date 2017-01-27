BOSSIER CITY – Graveside services for Donald William Gordy will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Ball, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Tommy Patton, Minister to Senior Adults, at Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Donald was born March 21, 1948 in Alexandria, LA and died January 26, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He was a Registered Pharmacist for 45 years, 32 of those years were spent at Christus Schumpert Medical Center. His favorite pastime was fishing.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nola Morrison Gordy; brother, James Howard Gordy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Annabelle Bennett Edwards and brother-in-law, Larry Wayne Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann Edwards Gordy; brothers, John David Gordy and wife, Jerry Woodham Gordy, Richard Allen Gordy and wife, Becky Lynberis Gordy, Jessie Douglas Gordy and wife, Cynthia Strait Gordy; 11 nieces and nephews and his fur babies, Ty and Laci Gordy.

Honoring Donald as pallbearers will be, Jerry Guillory, Terry Guillory, Jordan Griffith, Gus Hamden, Terry Chauvin and Robert Gordy.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to the American Cancer Society , 920 Pierremont Rd. Shreveport LA 71106.