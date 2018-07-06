Donna Gail Dowell Logan

Haughton, LA – Donna Gail Logan was born on October 28, 1942 and left this life on July 2, 2018. One of two daughters born to the late Staton and Ola Faye Dowell, Donna lived in the Haughton, Bossier Parish area all of her life.

She was a member of Haughton Baptist Church and enjoyed flower gardening, collecting Indian artifacts, rocks, and hunting for arrowheads. Donna was a lovely lady, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and son, Joey S. Logan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Mr. Bruce Logan, the father of her children; son, Mark D. Logan and wife Angela; sister, Tina Dowell Pickett; six grandchildren, Breanna Woodrum and husband Kyle, Jackson, Savanah, Taylor, Lauren, and Hannah Logan; and two greatgrandchildren, Avery and Adalyn Woodrum.

Graveside services for Donna will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, officiated by Mr. Michael Bottoms. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.

Pallbearers for Donna will be Gary and Christian Duke, David and Blake Duschel, Taylor Logan, and James Johnson.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Tammy McGee for her compassion and care and also to the staff of Willis Knighton Hospice, especially Collette Murray.

