Obituary – Donna L. Kroehnke

Donna L. Kroehnke

Elm Grove, LA – Mrs. Donna L. Kroehnke, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at home after a brief illness. Visitation was held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 24, at Forest Park West Cemetery. Officiating was Jack Odell, retired minister.

Mrs. Kroehnke was a native of Shreveport, LA and a resident of Elm Grove, LA for 18 years. She was the owner of Wildwood Farm in Elm Gove, LA.

Mrs. Kroehnke was preceded in death by her father, Donald G. Pollard; mother, Opaline Pollard; and sister, Audree Janese Sikes. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Paul I. Kroehnke; her beloveddogs, Stella and Molly; nieces, Linda E. Sikes, Susan Sikes Rothring and Karen Kay Sikes; and her first cousins, Bill Nichols and Jack Humphrey.

The family requests that memorials be made to Gator Bayou Pony Club at Holly Hill Farm, 1296 Old Plain Dealing Rd., Benton, LA 71006.

Family and friends are welcome Sunday evening for a pot luck from 6:00 p.m. to celebrate Donna’s life at Wildwood Farm, 279 Fern Rd., Elm Grove.