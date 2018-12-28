Obituary – Donna Lynn Curley

Donna Lynn Curley

Bossier City, LA – Services for Donna Lynn Curley will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Keith Rowe. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held prior to the service Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Donna was born May 26, 1965 in Shreveport, LA to Willie Lee and Lillian Taylor Loftin and passed away on December 24, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. Donna was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Lee Loftin.

Donna is survived by her husband, Hal Curley of Bossier City; mother, Lillian Taylor of Texas; stepmother, Judy Loftin of Bossier City; sons, Stephen Curley and Chris Curley, both of Bossier City; daughters, Kayla Curley of Bossier City, Ashley Liles of Minden, LA; sister, Laura Hogsett of Texas; brother, Jeff Loftin of Bossier City; grandson, Eli Curley of Minden, LA; a host of other relatives and friends and her loving pets, Angel and Peaches.

Honoring Donna as pallbearers are, James Anderson, Doug Westley, John Gaydos, Jeff Smart, David Hughes and Jeff Hargis.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the ASPCA.